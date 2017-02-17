Wayne Rooney features in another terrible Manchester United film link-up trailer

In Manchester United’s latest film hook-up with 20th Century Fox, the Reds have 'treated' fans to segments of Rooney being good at football in the middle of clips from the 2017 film Logan starring Hugh Jackman.

Selected replies to United's tweet include great banter such as "delete", "announce Wolverine" and "ugly man" (harsh on Jackman, we'd say). 'Delete' is probably about right.

Nobody is born a legend. You fight to become one. #Logan#HisTimeHasCome@20CenturyFoxUKpic.twitter.com/Hc7xp1EzDX

— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 15, 2017

Still, it's not as bad as when Rooney, Ashley Young, Juan Mata, Daley Blind and Chris Smalling were fending off aliens in a Independence Day: Resurgence tie-in last summer.

