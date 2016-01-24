We are on a good path - Zidane positive despite Betis draw

Zinedine Zidane says Real Madrid can build on an encouraging second-half display after they came from behind to earn a laboured draw away to Real Betis.

Madrid fell behind to a sumptuous volley from Alvaro Cejudo early on at Estadio Benito Villamarin and struggled to create chances despite controlling possession.

Zidane's side eventually restored parity 19 minutes from time, James Rodriguez latching on to Toni Kroos' throughball to set up Karim Benzema for the equaliser.

Betis goalkeeper Antonio Adan produced a trio of late saves to deny his former club the three points, but the French coach enjoyed seeing his team push for a winner right up until the final whistle.

"No [I'm not disappointed], we are going to continue with our line of work, we are on a good path," Zidane said.

"You have to take the positives - we lost two points and that's the negative - but we think this can be taken forward and [we can] fight for La Liga until the [end].

"The good thing is that I saw an improvement late in the game, in the second half. We now have our third week and we are going to keep working.

"I am very proud of what we did tonight, we are just missing the two points."

Next up for Madrid is the visit of Espanyol to the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday.