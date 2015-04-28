We are title favourites - Blanc

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc acknowledged his side are now in pole position to win Ligue 1 after a 3-1 triumph over Metz on Tuesday.

PSG - who have won the last two Ligue 1 titles - started Tuesday's match goal difference behind Lyon.

But they won their game in hand, with goals from Marco Verratti, Edinson Cavani and Gregory van der Wiel sealing an important success in Paris.

Just four league matches remain for PSG, starting with a clash against Nantes on Sunday, and Blanc urged his side to keep going after their latest victory.

"We are in a favourable position," Blanc told a media conference.

"This is a good situation, but it is not enough. There is no margin [for error]. We did what had to be done tonight.

"The players are tired [at this stage of the season] but our good preparation allows us to have energy to raise our level of play."

Argentina international Javier Pastore starred in the Metz win, providing all three assists, and echoed Blanc's message regarding their title bid.

"This year I [bring] goals, assists, it's good. I have to go on like this," Pastore told Canal+.

"The team played very well. We scored plenty of goals tonight. We are very well-placed for the title. We must continue like that."