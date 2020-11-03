We can't dwell on the past - Zulu looking for Chiefs response

Kaizer Chiefs utility man Philani Zulu has insisted that Amakhosi won’t dwell on the past and that they have been working hard on little elements in training which he believes will make Chiefs ‘a perfect team and unstoppable’.

The Glamour Boys have endured a difficult start to the campaign as their forwards continue to fire blanks.

The Chiefs front line are with out a goal in four matched this season, with the sides only goals coming from defender Yagan Sasman’s brace in the MTN8 quarter-final against Maritzburg United as well as Gregory Damons' own goal in their league win over Chippa United.

Gavin Hunt’s men have also suffered two devastating 3-0 defeats by Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, with their defence struggling to cope against the traditional rivals.

With their most recent defeat coming against Pirates in the MTN8 semi-final first leg, Chiefs will be looking to bounce back quickly when the face TS Galaxy on Wednesday evening.

Speaking to the Chiefs media team, Zulu insisted that they are working hard in training and that the results will come for the Soweto giants.

“So far, so good. The preparations are coming along very well,” said Zulu.

“We had to put what happened in the past and continue working looking forward to the next match. We can’t dwell on the past but work on our mistakes and try working together looking forward because we need each and every match to perform at our best and get the results we require.

“From the games we won, we took out all the positives and try to work on them into the following games. It is just that we need to have a little bit of bite going forward and even our defence because we work so hard at training and we try our best to execute in the game.

“We just need to work on the little mistakes, the little elements to add on to our game and then we will be a perfect team and unstoppable.”

“Obviously it’s a different ball game. Every team that plays against Chiefs give their all, they need no motivation because the game itself is enough,” said Zulu.

“We know we always have to be at our best and give our A-game because nobody is going to give it so easy to us. We just have to work hard as we prepare for Galaxy. We know every game is a Cup final to us, so this is a very important game.”

Zulu struggled for game time under Ernest Middendorp last season but he has been converted into a left-back by Hunt where he is contesting for a place against Sasman.

“Obviously there has been a change, but not much of a change. It is just a matter of confidence and with the coach coming in, he sees different aspects and different ability in me. I’m trying to just work on that ability and help the team in every way I can,” Zulu said.

“I’m comfortable in any position. I was fortunate enough to be versatile. Wherever I’m deployed I’ll try my best to work according to the plan and if it’s working, I just make sure that I follow the instruction and it makes everything easy.”

Chiefs are keen for motivation against TS Galaxy ahead of next Sunday’s MTN8 semi-final, second leg against Orlando Pirates.