'We don't need superstars' - Ranieri

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri insists he has no need for "superstars" ahead of his team's Premier League title defence.

The Italian's side were crowned champions on Monday, completing an incredible title triumph after Tottenham were held to a draw at Chelsea.

Ranieri knows the difficulty of the task awaiting his team next season as he looks to strengthen his squad.

But he said there was no need for big names to be signed, insisting only the right additions would be made.

"We don't need superstars, we need our players," Ranieri said.

"I want to improve the squad without big stars but the right players."

Stars Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez have already been linked with moves away after impressive campaigns.

Ranieri warned his players about any potential moves away, saying they may be best off waiting.

"We have won the title and we can do something good in the future," he said.

"I will tell them, 'If you go away, you don't know what might happen. Maybe you go to a big team and you won't be in the starting XI, then you will slow down. Here you are the king. Stay here one year more, then maybe you can go somewhere else'.

"That's why it's important to be careful in what you choose to do."