We had to Google Guidolin, says Swansea captain Williams

Swansea City captain Ashley Williams admitted the players had to do some research into new head coach Francesco Guidolin.

The former Udinese boss has been appointed in a role which will see him work alongside manager Alan Curtis until the end of the season.

Guidolin watched his new side secure a vital 1-0 victory over Watford on Monday thanks to a first-half header from Williams and the centre-back hopes his new boss - whom he admits boasts a strong coaching record - was impressed by the display.

"We heard the news last night [Sunday] and obviously everyone got onto Google and did their research and tried to find out as much as they can about him," Williams told Sky Sports.

"It looks like he has got a good record and he would have been watching tonight. It has given everyone a bit of a lift and we tried to go out there and show everyone what we could do."

Williams was keen to pay tribute to the efforts of Curtis, however, who managed eight points from his seven Premier League games in sole charge.

"Curtis has done an amazing job with the rest of the guys who have been looking after us since [Garry] Monk left," he said.

"He's been brilliant, he's worked out and tried to do the best he can. Obviously we have given him our full support.

"I have known Curtis since I've been here and he's such a big personality around the place and he will do what he's asked to do.

"He's done a brilliant job and steadied the ship. We've performed well and got some points. The new guy is coming in now but he will still be massive at this place."

Williams has urged his team-mates not to become complacent following Monday's win as they aim to build a run of results which will put distance between themselves and the relegation places.



"It's not about getting too excited or celebrating this game," the 31-year-old added. "We need to get back to the training ground and start focusing on the next game [against Everton] because we have work to do.

"We are in a position we don't want to be in and we need points as quick as possible."