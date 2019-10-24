We have to make amends for last season’s Livingston humiliation – Levein

Craig Levein admits his Hearts side go into Saturday’s clash with Livingston looking to make amends for their performance the last time they visited the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Hearts slumped to a 5-0 defeat in December last year after allowing Livi to score five goals in the last 20 minutes.

The memory of that display is still fresh in Levein’s mind and he wants his team to deliver a much better performance for the visiting supporters this time.

Speaking at a press conference shown on Hearts TV, Levein said: “We lost heavily down here last season and I think that has to be at the forefront of our minds that we have some making up to do after that really, really poor performance.

“We want to win every match. This match left a particularly bad taste in our mouth after the performance last season and for those supporters who went along last season, we owe them much, much better than what they got then.”

Hearts find themselves sitting 10th in the Ladbrokes Premiership table after winning just one of their opening nine league matches, but they can draw huge confidence from the way they played in the 1-1 draw against Rangers last time out.

Levein is hopeful more positive performances and results can follow.

He added: “Whilst we’re in the position we’re in at the bottom end of the table, then obviously I’m constantly concerned about the situation.

“Building confidence isn’t easy. Generally it comes through good performances and getting positive results.

“We got a reasonably positive result on Sunday and I’m hopeful it’s the start of an upturn.

“It’s a frustration of mine that we can lift ourselves up for those bigger matches and in some of the so-called smaller games we don’t perform to the same level.

“I have particular reasons in my own mind for why that happens, but it’s really important that we lift ourselves and perform in every match.”