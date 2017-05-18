We hope Mbappe makes the right choice – Vasilyev believes Monaco can keep wonderkid

Monaco will do everything they can in order to keep Kylian Mbappe and Vadim Vasilyev hopes the forward will make "the right choice" and stay.

Mbappe, 18, has enjoyed a phenomenal season for Monaco, winning Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award as his side claimed their first title for 17 years.

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United have been linked with making world-record bids for the wonderkid, but the new French champions are eager to keep their prized asset.

However, Monaco vice-president Vasilyev conceded they will also take the Mbappe's wishes into account as they ponder any approaches for the France international.

"We will take stock after the season, but it is our intention that he stays," Vasilyev told Le10Sport.

"We will do everything we can to keep him.

"It depends on the club, but also the will of the player and I hope he will make the right choice to stay with us.

"I have not had discussions with any club because what the player wants is the priority."

31 - Monaco have scored in their last 31 games in Ligue 1, best run for a team during a single L1 season. Hitmen. May 17, 2017

Monaco's Ligue 1 title success was sealed with a 2-0 home victory over Saint-Etienne on Wednesday, Mbappe scoring his 26th goal in all competitions and substitute Valere Germain sealing the victory.

"Monaco has been waiting 17 years for this title," added Vasilyev. "It is exceptional and we are proud. Good work always pays off.

"We were in Ligue 2 four years ago and I did not imagine that we could get here in such a short time."