'We made it into a dogfight': Didi Hamann explains how Liverpool pulled off Miracle of Istanbul

Didi Hamann has revealed to FourFourTwo Liverpool (opens in new tab)'s masterplan to turn the 2005 Champions League final around.

On that unforgettable night in Istanbul 18 years ago, the Reds trailed AC Milan (opens in new tab) 3-0 at half-time – only to mount one of the greatest comebacks of all time and ultimately triumph on penalties to become champions of Europe for the fifth time.

Hamann came off the bench for the second half and played a key role in manager Rafael Benitez's successful change of tactics as well as scoring Liverpool's first spot-kick in the shootout – all despite suffering from a broken toe.

In a 'Players' Lounge' interview for the latest issue of FFT available to buy (opens in new tab), the former Germany midfielder said:

"You would have thought we’d already lost. Milan were the best – there wasn't one player who wasn't world class – so if they’re 3-0 up at half-time, there should be no way back. The boss was calm and said I was coming on to try to control the match.

"Xabi [Alonso] and I were in the middle and Steven [Gerrard] had licence to bomb forward because we needed a goal as soon as possible. The fans were singing, more in desperation than belief, but Milan scored three in the first half – so I knew we could do it in the second if we made it into a dogfight, because we always found ways to come out on top; that was my thinking. Obviously, we got the first goal back quickly and that changed everything."