In the mag: An ode to Martin Ødegaard! Plus, Joey Barton, Jim Ratcliffe at Nice, a San Siro Saga and the 40 goal club

This season’s title race has already provided many twists and turns – there will almost certainly be more in the final few weeks of the campaign.



Whether it’s Manchester City or Arsenal who come out on top at the end of May, we can be pretty sure of one thing: a Norwegian will have played a key role in winning the title.



Erling Haaland has had plenty of words written about him – including in this magazine – but what about the man aiming to guide Arsenal to their first crown since 2004?



Once one of the most talked about youngsters in world football, Martin Ødegaard has realised his potential and become one of best players in the Premier League this season. After a difficult time at Real Madrid, we chart his highs and lows, from teen to talisman, by talking to those who were there to witness them.



Joey Barton has never been short of an opinion, and the Bristol Rovers gaffer didn’t disappoint when we sat down with him to chat about management, literature, court cases, philosophy, defensive corners, Genghis Khan and much more.



Finally, I’m delighted to welcome broadcaster Jules Breach to the pages of FFT – each month, our new columnist will be bringing us insider views on the biggest talking points across the game.



Enjoy the mag.



Martin Ødegaard: Arsenal hero

(Image credit: Future)

Martin Ødegaard was just 15 when he first trained with Arsenal. Now, at 24, he’s finally their captain. FourFourTwo spoke to those who were there for this coming-of-age story, as the Norwegian star survived the chaos of the Bernabeu and found a home in London.

Ice cold imports

(Image credit: Future)

Before Martin Ødegaard and Erling Haaland arrived to rip up the Premier League, a host of other Nordic stars had already made their mark on the world stage – these 16 standouts among them.

Meanwhile in the Middle East...

(Image credit: Future)

After an acrimonious Manchester United exit, Cristiano Ronaldo has hit the Middle East goal trail, bringing the Saudi Pro League ever greater exposure. He’s desperate for yet another league title, yes, but also to start a football revolution…

Exclusive Joey Barton interview

(Image credit: Future)

"Management is volatile, on the lunatics sign up for it"



Madness has never been far away during Joey Barton’s career, but the Bristol Rovers boss has enjoyed success as a manager – he tells FFT why he’s taking his inspiration from Eddie Howe and, er, Genghis Khan?!

Wigan's FA Cup win, 10 years on

(Image credit: Future)

Wigan’s 2013 FA Cup triumph was followed by relegation three days later and off-field woe for years to come, but it sure felt good at the time. A decade on, those involved told FFT how they sprung one of the cup’s biggest upsets.

Stadium saga in Milan

(Image credit: Future)

Milan’s iconic stadium has been set for demolition for years, yet uncertainty rumbles on. As FFT discovers, not everyone agrees with the plan – even Bruce Springsteen…

Gerry Armstrong exclusive interview

(Image credit: Future)

Gerry Armstrong’s famous World Cup winner in Valencia paved the way for a Spanish adventure – now the Northern Ireland great tells FFT how it happened, via Spurs, Watford and a few Belfast punch-ups…

Jim Ratcliffe at Nice

(Image credit: Future)

Four years before Sir Jim Ratcliffe threw his hat into the ring to buy Manchester United, the billionaire acquired French outfit Nice. Via Aaron Ramsey, Ross Barkley, Sir Dave Brailsford and a porn star, it’s led to mixed results.

Dixie, Cloughy, a couple of Teds and maybe Erling...

(Image credit: Future)

It’s bloody hard to score 40 league goals in a season – a lifetime has passed since anybody did it in an English top-tier campaign – so Erling Haaland, Manchester City’s goal monster, may soon join an exclusive club. Meet its members, from mono-balled Dixie to Old Big ’Ed himself...

Around The Grounds

(Image credit: Future)

Our dedicated section for all things EFL, non-league and Scotland finds us chatting to former England caretaker boss Peter Taylor who's currently enjoying life at Maldon & Tiptree in the eighth tier. As we approach crunch time for youth team players we analyse the phenomenon of Exit Trials, a famous, final throw of the dice for young footballers. Glamorous cup showpieces can’t match the mayhem of ending the season while everyone plays at once so we revist the best examples of final day drama (think Jimmy Glass). Aaron Ramsey (not him, we're looking at the one on loan at Middlesbrough) is our 'Boy's A Bit Special' this month, with Watford incarcerated in Kit Jail and Duncan Shearer's record breaking move from Huddersfield to Swindon in 1988 examined. Ian Robertson from We Are Luton Town talks point deductions and watching his club rise from the ashes. Motherwell 4-3 Dundee United was a classic Scottish Cup final in 1991, not least because the two club's managers were brothers, we look back at this unique match. Finally this month, Barnsley have five claims to fame go under the microscope with bungs, Billy Beane, 15-year-old first team players and a heck of a lot of tier two football to discuss.

Brian McClair answers YOUR questions

(Image credit: Future)

Nigel Winterburn, Jaffa Cakes and Noel Gallagher, Brian McClair didn't duck any of our readers' BIG questions. The university educated, Alex Ferguson prodigy enjoyed a front row seat during decades of change at Manchester United. He's a podcaster now (of course) but his talent and iron-will have made for some fantastic stories over the years. He set the record straight over an hour with FFT.

Upfront

(Image credit: Future)

Up top this month FourFourTwo reports on a moped pitch invasion, Robbie Keane recalls the sensation of actually winning silverware as a Spurs player, and we throw ourselves down the wormhole of fictional football teams. Broadcaster Jules Breach kicks off her FFT column by praising an unsung Seagull, while Aussie snooker ace Neil Robertson names the Chelsea player who once beat him at pool. Rory Smith's new Expected Goals book is reviewed, football's richest player is revealed, oh and there's a quiz, of course.

Players' Lounge

(Image credit: Future)

Kicking back exclusively in this month's Players' Lounge are Dietmar Hamann, Rickie Lambert, Yannick Bolasie and Alex. Their interviews cover World Cup and Champions League finals, dressing downs from the Chairman's son, MC battles and the "lovely" Jose Mourinho.

