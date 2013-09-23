We need a win, admits Fulham boss Jol

The London side have failed to win at Craven Cottage since April and have lost three of their last four Premier League games after winning at Sunderland on the opening day.

They went down 2-0 at neighbours Chelsea in their last outing on Saturday, and Jol is eager for his side to turn the corner when they host Everton in the League Cup third round on Tuesday.

However, overcoming Roberto Martinez's in-form outfit will be no easy task, as they are the only unbeaten team in the top flight after five games.

"We need a win," Jol said.

"It's good for the spirit of the team if we get back to winning games. We played three away matches in the first five in the league. That wasn't easy.

"Against Arsenal (at home), for example, we would like to have got a result and we didn't.

"The West Brom game was very important for us and they scored in the final minute of added time. That was a draw."

The Dutchman confirmed that he will field a strong side against Everton, and is hoping the return of a number of players will provide them with the boost they need.

"Darren Bent is fit, but Bent didn't play a lot of games for Aston Villa. That is another thing you have to try to put right," he added.

"Also Hugo (Rodallega) was injured over the last two weeks. The time that he played he scored against Burton in the cup.

"Hopefully we can get him fit in the next couple of weeks, Bryan Ruiz comes back and Berbatov, hopefully, and there's more goals in us."