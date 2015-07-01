Argentina captain Lionel Messi lauded a "complete" performance from his team in their 6-1 thrashing of Paraguay at the Copa America on Tuesday.

Gerardo Martino's men were dominant in the semi-final in Concepcion, where Messi supplied three assists in a man-of-the-match performance.

Angel di Maria scored a brace for the winners, while Marcos Rojo, Javier Pastore, Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain also netted.

Messi has scored just one goal at the tournament – and it came from the penalty spot – but he was more focused on his team's display.

"I am not too worried that I did not score any goals. We played a complete game," Messi told a news conference.

"We did what we were doing in the previous matches. We follow the same idea.

"We fulfilled the first objective of being in another final. We are very excited that we can be champions."

Argentina will face hosts Chile in the final at the Estadio Nacional on Saturday.

Messi is predicting a tight encounter and revealed his eagerness to get his hands on a trophy with Argentina.

"It is a final and I am hopeful. It will be a close game," he added.

"Winning the Copa would round off something spectacular. I really want to win something with the national team."

Despite the manner of their semi-final win, midfielder Javier Mascherano does not feel that they will have the upper hand on Chile in Santiago on Saturday.

"Now we are not going back. We will continue to play our way," he said.

"We are going to play a final, not a war. We are brotherly countries.

"I do not see a clear favourite in the final. Whoever does the best things will be the winner."