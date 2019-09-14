We squandered two points, says Bayern boss Kovac after Leipzig draw

Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac bemoaned his side’s inability to build on a ‘sensational’ first half after his side had to settle for a 1-1 Bundesliga draw at RB Leipzig.

Robert Lewandowski got the visitors off to a flying start after three minutes, but Bayern missed a string of good chances and Emil Forsberg equalised from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time.

The result was enough for Leipzig to stay top of the table and Kovac told a press conference: “We played sensationally in the first half – it was our best performance so far.

“At the end of the day, the result is annoying. We had more chances and we played well, but unfortunately we squandered two points. We’re looking on the bright side – we turned in a good display.”

Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann praised his side for battling back from a poor start as they target their upcoming Champions League clash in Portugal.

Nagelsmann told his club’s official website: “We started very badly and had little access to the game after their goal.

“In the second half we were well in the game and created some good chances, and towards the end it went back and forth.

“This good feeling that we can now travel with to Lisbon will help us have a good game in the Champions League against Benfica.”