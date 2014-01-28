We will attack Everton, insists Henderson

The 18-time English champions can move four points ahead of the sixth-placed Everton with victory at Anfield, but know they face a tough task.

The two sides played out a thrilling 3-3 clash at Goodison Park in November - the third successive draw between them - and, with them separated by just one point in the Premier League, the match could have big ramifications at the end of the season.

Henderson says he is excited about the challenge of facing Everton and promised Liverpool's fans they will attempt to put Roberto Martinez's side on the back foot immediately.

"I'm looking forward to it. Obviously it's a derby and a massive game so it will have an extra edge to it, but we've just got to take it as another game for us," he told Liverpool's official website.

"We are at home and we just want to go out from the first whistle and press really high, press them and make sure they know we are up for a game.

"We have just got to keep doing what we have been doing and get on the ball and dominate possession.

"It will be a tough game for us but we are at home and we need to go out and show, like we have done all season, that Anfield is our fortress and put on a good display and go and get three points.

"When we played them away it was a fantastic game and there were some fantastic goals.

"It was very tight and I'm sure this will be no different on Tuesday."

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a superb season at Anfield but preferred to talk about his team, insisting that the character and mentality that they have shown has impressed him.

"We are starting to get that winning mentality and ruthlessness that we need to be at the very top," he added.

"I think we have shown that in certain games, especially the last game against Aston Villa, when we were 2-0 down and things weren't going our way and you really find out about yourselves as individuals and as a team.

"I think we showed a lot of character in that game to come back (and claim a draw)."