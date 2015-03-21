Webb calls for future World Cup rotation

Webb, who is also a FIFA vice-president, believes his confederation deserves to host their fourth World Cup soon with the USA having last welcomed football's premier event to its shores in 1994.

FIFA announced on Friday that the bidding process for the 2026 World Cup will begin this year - over 11 years before the tournament will be held - with the final vote to be held in May 2017.

The USA is believed to have just missed out on hosting the 2022 showpiece to Qatar, with widespread allegations of corruption relating to the vote in 2010.

But with FIFA pledging a clean process "from the first minute" to decide the 2026 hosts, Webb immediately put the USA forward as a candidate.

"It [football] is booming in North America, in the USA. Definitely we've had expressions publicly from Mexico, from Canada and of course from the USA," Webb told BBC Sport.

"When you look at the infrastructure that's in the USA, in North America, I believe there's no infrastructure like this in the world, in any parts of the world. I believe the USA could host the World Cup next year."

After Brazil hosted the World Cup last year, and with the next two tournaments to be held in Russia and Qatar, Webb is convinced it is North and Central America or Africa's turn in 2026.

FIFA awarded World Cup hosting rights for South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014 but scrapped the policy in the lead-up to the votes for 2018 and 2022.

"I think when you look at it the rotation policy is the best and most fair and equitable for the 209 member associations of FIFA. It's unfortunate that rotation was stopped," Webb said.

"I believe rotation is in the best interests of the game and I believe it should be returned. And obviously when you look at the stoppage of that rotation the confederation most affected by that was CONCACAF."