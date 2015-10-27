Wednesday can shock Arsenal, warns Nuhiu

Sheffield Wednesday striker Atdhe Nuhiu believes the second-tier outfit can send Arsenal packing from the League Cup.

Wednesday will host Arsenal in the fourth round of the League Cup on Tuesday, with the Championship opponents full of confidence.

Nuhiu and Co. pushed Manchester City to the brink of elimination in the FA Cup in January, as two late goals downed Wednesday 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

That performance still lives long in the memory, with Nuhiu warning Wednesday are primed to cause an upset.

"We will take a lot of hope and inspiration from that game into this tie," said the Austrian.

"City are one of the biggest clubs in football, but we matched them for long periods and proved to ourselves that we can take even the top teams all the way.

"And there will be no pressure on us because everyone expects Arsenal to win. We have got nothing to lose, so we can just go out and enjoy it.

"It will be great to play against such a big team, and I am positive that we can hurt them and cause an upset."