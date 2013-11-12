Weidenfeller hails Dortmund growth

The 33-year-old was selected for the first time by coach Joachim Low for the friendlies against Italy and England, which will take place on Friday and Tuesday respectively.

Weidenfeller feels Dortmund's presence on the world stage has offered him a platform but is not taking anything for granted in terms of playing in the fixtures.

"The development of Borussia Dortmund speaks for each player," he said.

"(It) would be something very special (to make my debut at Wembley). Then, also a dream for me would come to pass. But I put myself completely at the service of the team and do not want to speculate who will stand between the posts."

Goalkeeping coach Andreas Kopke confirmed Manuel Neuer will start Friday's game in Milan, adding that Arsenal pair Per Mertesacker and Mesut Ozil are doubts for that clash due to illness and Miroslav Klose is also unlikely to play.

"Against Italy, Manuel Neuer will play. What comes next will be seen," said Kopke.

"Per and Mesut do not participate in training; they are also still in London. The blood values ​​will decide whether they arrive or whether they remain in London and play against England.

"With Miroslav you have to see how it is with his shoulder, but I do not expect that it will work out."