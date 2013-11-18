Weidenfeller set for Germany bow at Wembley

The 33-year-old Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper will feature in the friendly clash, alongside club team-mates Marcel Schmelzer, Sven Bender and Marco Reus as well.

"The target is to definitely play Roman Weidenfeller," Low said. "We have discussed the situation with Rene Adler and Roman yesterday (Sunday).

"He made a fantastic impression in training. For me, this is again the opportunity to test for key positions.

"I had always wanted to check him out and see how he fares in training. I think as a goalkeeper his training is impressive and as a man I have no qualms whatsoever about him being a valuable addition to the squad."

Low, who confirmed that Per Mertesacker would also feature, previously revealed that Philipp Lahm, Manuel Neuer and Mesut Ozil would play no part, although he dismissed claims that he is taking the clash with England lightly.

"I needed to experiment a bit and send home some players that are firmly established," he continued.

"It was a deliberate acid test for these players and is not a case of fielding a 'B team' or showing a lack of respect towards our hosts."

Germany's first friendly following qualification for next year's FIFA World Cup saw Low's men draw 1-1 with Italy in Milan on Friday.

Low knows Germany will be expected to do well in Brazil, particularly given their impressive form in qualification, but he is not worried by the level of expectation.

"Any head coach is under pressure when they go to major tournaments," he continued.

"Germany will always be the focus of attention but so will England. We have improved our technical skills and our strength in depth and that is our strength at the moment.

"But Brazil will be a very different ball game, with climactic conditions that we will have to brave."