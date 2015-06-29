Weight of expectation on hosts Chile to benefit Peru - Gareca

Peru coach Ricardo Gareca said the pressure on hosts Chile to win the Copa America is something his side can exploit in their semi-final clash on Monday.

The Peruvians booked their place in the final four with an impressive 3-1 win over Bolivia in the previous stage, while the hosts endured a nervy encounter before a late goal saw them past champions Uruguay 1-0.

And the former Palmeiras boss feels the weight of expectation from the home support can be a benefit for his side.

Gareca should be wary though - Ecuador midfielder Christian Noboa indicated that all the pressure was on Chile, prior to losing 2-0 to them in the tournament's curtain-raiser.

"Chile have a lot of pressure - a heavy burden to win due to being hosts - and we will try to take advantage," Gareca said in a news conference.

Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli will be unable to call upon centre-back Gonzalo Jara after he was handed a three-match ban for his part in a clash with Edinson Cavani in the quarter-finals.

"They have players capable of replacing Jara, it will not change much," Gareca said.

"I do not see the match as complex. It will be 11 against 11. We can give a good show."

Gareca would not give away any hints over his team selection for the match at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago, but suggested there could be a shift in their formation.

"I still haven't defined the the team but I have it in my head. I will decide tomorrow," the 57-year-old said.

"We have the possibility of changing our tactics, but I cannot change the style and how we play."

Along with Sampaoli, Gerardo Martino and Ramon Diaz, Gareca is one of four Argentine coaches at the semi-final stage.

"It is unprecedented that four Argentine coaches reach the semi-finals. It's great, but I do not think it will happen again," Gareca predicted.