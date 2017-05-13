Weigl suffers broken ankle in Dortmund draw

Julian Weigl faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a fractured ankle in Borussia Dortmund's 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Augsburg on Saturday.

The young midfielder stayed on the ground after a duel with Philipp Max in the first half at Augsburg Arena and was carried off on a stretcher, Erik Durm taking his place.

Weigl was visibly in pain as he left the pitch and was immediately transported to a local hospital to undergo further examination on his injury.

Dortmund have now provided an update on the 21-year-old's situation.

"Julian Weigl has unfortunately fractured his ankle and will be unavailable for three to four months," a tweet from BVB reads.

"Get well soon!"

hat sich leider das Sprunggelenk gebrochen und fällt 3-4 Monate aus! Gute Besserung, Jule! May 13, 2017

Weigl's ankle injury means he will miss the DFB Pokal final against Eintracht Frankfurt and is unlikely to return until the 2017-18 campaign is underway.

The holding midfielder has made 43 appearances in all competitions this term, scoring once.