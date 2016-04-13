Weigl targets early goal at Anfield

Julian Weigl says Borussia Dortmund want to cancel out Liverpool's away goal as quickly as possible in Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg at Anfield.

Dortmund travel to Merseyside having being held to a 1-1 draw in last week's first meeting at Signal Iduna Park, with captain Mats Hummels equalising Divock Origi's opener shortly after half-time.

Thomas Tuchel's side were criticised in some quarters for a below-par performance in front of their own fans, but playmaker Weigl has warned Liverpool to expect a different Dortmund at Anfield.

Speaking at Wednesday's pre-match media conference, the 20-year-old said: "We're not in a bad position. Our aim is to score as soon as we can and show our strengths from the kick-off at a good tempo.

"In the first leg we saw Liverpool's strengths in the areas of pressing, tackling and challenges. They put in a lot of running and we need to be wide awake in defence, but also play our passing game and minimise mistakes."

Weigl was playing second-tier football for 1860 Munich last season, but a trip to Anfield and the intimidating atmosphere that awaits hold no fear for a man who has proved a revelation in Tuchel's midfield this term.

"It is an unusual feeling to come to Anfield but I know where I come from as I was playing in the second division last year," he added.

"We come here not just for the fun of playing here but also to progress to the next round.

"We're looking to gain strength from the atmosphere - I don't feel negative pressure [from that]."