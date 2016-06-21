Weinzierl keen for Sane to stay with Schalke

New Schalke boss Markus Weinzierl has urged star forward Leroy Sane to remain with the Bundesliga club.

The 41-year-old signed a three-year deal to succeed Andre Breitenreiter in Gelsenkirchen earlier this month after completing a long-mooted switch from fellow top-flight club Augsburg.

Sane is currently with Joachim Low's Germany squad at Euro 2016, although he is still waiting for his first action in France ahead of Tuesday's concluding Group C encounter with Northern Ireland.

Manchester City have been heavily linked wth a move for the 20-year-old but Weinzierl hopes he will be part of his push to bring Champions League football back to Schalke.

“He should stay with Schalke," Weinzierl said at an unveiling news conference on Tuesday. “Fans can identify with him and the club needs these sort of players."

Weinzierl will work alongside the club's sporting director ​Christian Heidel, who suggested developments over Sane's future are not as advanced as some reports suggest.

"The question is not so easy for me to answer," he said.

"To date, neither Leroy nor his advisers have reported [anything], therefore, the question is not for me."

Heidel oversaw the arrival of defender Naldo from Wolfsburg, a move Weinzierl - who is keen to strengthen further - was impressed with.

"Credit to the sporting director for signing Naldo," the coach added. "He can certainly offer us something.

"Every player will have a chance to showcase themselves. I'm looking forward to seeing each and every one of them.

"I'm generally happy with the squad, but we want to bring in a holding midfielder."

Schalke finished fifth in the 2015-16 campaign and will compete in the Europa League, while Weinzierl led Augsburg to 12th.