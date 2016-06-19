Weiss: Slovakia can beat anyone - even England

Vladimir Weiss insists Slovakia are confident they can beat anyone ahead of their decisive Group B clash with England after beating Russia 2-1 last time out.

Slovakia have three points from two games after losing their tournament opener 2-1 to Wales, but Weiss believes his team can book a place in the next round on Monday.

Weiss was on the scoresheet against Russia – also providing the assist for Marek Hamsik's superb strike – and the 26-year-old says Slovakia will "give it everything" against England.

"We have beaten big teams before and if we play at our best, we can beat anyone, even England," Al-Gharafa's Weiss said in an interview with Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

"The win against Russia gives us a lot of confidence going into the last game. We needed a win and we're very happy that we got it.

"I am sure England have seen our game against Russia and they know we will give it everything to get something from the final game to qualify."

Weiss said the "fight" within the Slovakia squad could be crucial against Roy Hodgson's team, who he accepted have talented young players in their ranks.

"There are no weaknesses at this level, but I am sure I will make life difficult for the English defence," Weiss said. "England has a good young generation.

"But we have great players and are a great team. We fight together and that is why we are successful."

Weiss reflected on his goal against Russia, which he dedicated to his mother for the faith she has showed in him.

"Once I turned inside the two defenders, I knew I was going to score," said the winger. "I was already thinking where I would go to celebrate the goal and I went to my parents.

"I dedicated the goal to my mum, she knew I wasn't happy after the first game. She said my time will come – and it did."