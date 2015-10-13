Welbeck certain Rooney's goal drought will end

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck is certain his former Manchester United team-mate Wayne Rooney will soon start banging in the goals at Old Trafford.

United and England captain Rooney, who was not risked for the last two international matches due to an ankle problem but recently became his country's all-time record goalscorer, has only netted once in seven Premier League starts so far in 2015-16.

Rooney, 29, is expected to be fit for United's trip to play his former club Everton on Saturday and Welbeck - who is set to be missing until 2016 with a knee problem - has no doubt the goals will soon be flowing for his former strike partner.

"He has just broken the England record," Welbeck said to The National.

"People are entitled to their own opinions, but we know what kind of player he is. I am sure soon enough he will be banging in the goals again.

"He is right up there, obviously [with the best players I have played with]. Growing up at United and training with him day-in, day-out you learn a lot from him.

"Wazza is always there and you can talk to him. He has been through a lot of experiences in his life and he is always happy to pass that experience down to the younger players. It is a great achievement to pass Sir Bobby [Charlton].

"Everybody is over the moon for him and it is a great achievement."