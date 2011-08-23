Welbeck revels in Old Trafford spotlight

After enjoying a progressive loan spell at Sunderland last season, the 20-year-old has returned to Old Trafford to kick-start his career in a refreshingly youthful Red Devils side.

Welbeck was widely expected to get a chance to prove his worth to the new look United squad in time, but has surprisingly been a consistent starter for Ferguson in league victories over West Bromwich Albion and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as the Community Shield triumph over rivals Manchester City.

Another United youngster to make a similarly smooth transition into life back at Old Trafford is Tom Cleverley, who spent last season with Premier League rivals Wigan Athletic.

Welbeck believes his vast experience playing with Cleverley at youth levels has helped heighten his understanding of the midfielder’s game.

"I have been playing with Tom since I was a young kid," said Welbeck.

"We have a good understanding and once Chris rolled the ball back to him, I knew what kind of area it was going in. Thankfully I got my head on the end of it.

"We have both been at the academy for over 10 years, so to come through and start in the Manchester United first team is a massive achievement."

Speaking of his recent success, Welbeck said it was a dream to play for his boyhood club and reassuring that Ferguson has placed so much faith in him.

"There is no better feeling for a Manc kid than scoring for United. I want more of it."

"It gives us confidence when the manager picks us. We have a great squad. There is youth and experience in abundance."

By Killian Woods