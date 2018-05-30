Wellington Phoenix appoint Rudan as head coach

Wellington Phoenix appointed the highly rated Mark Rudan as their new head coach on a two-year deal.

Rudan, 42, replaces Darije Kalezic as Wellington's permanent boss.

The appointment marks the Australian's first job in the A-League, having enjoyed success at domestic level in his home state of New South Wales.

"I would like to place on record my thanks to the Wellington Phoenix board for giving me this opportunity," Rudan said.

"The Phoenix have a reputation for giving young Australian and New Zealand footballers their first starts in the Hyundai A-League and now as a coach I have my first A-League coaching opportunity.

Welcome to Wellington ! May 30, 2018

"There is huge potential at the Phoenix, already signed for the squad is a core group of experienced A-League players as well as some of the most exciting young talents in the A-League and we have the funding for some quality visa players ready to go.

"The club has organised a great off-season with games in Asia and Australia already booked in.

"I couldn't be more excited about the season ahead."

Rudan takes over at Wellington at a time of uncertainty, with the club's A-League licence expiring at the end of the 2019-20 season.