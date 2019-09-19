Champions League final set for England return as next three host venues are revealed

England’s national stadium last hosted the showcase fixture of European football's calendar in 2013, and is set for another final a decade on.

Sky Sports News reports that Wembley will be confirmed as the 2023 host venue by UEFA next week.

European football’s governing body usually announces venues one year at a time, but president Aleksander Ceferin is set to change the process by announcing a long-term plan.

Zenit’s Krestovsky Stadium in St Petersburg and Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena will be named as host venues for 2021 and 2022 respectively at a meeting in Ljubljana next Tuesday.

And in 2023, Wembley will celebrate the centenary of the original twin-towered Empire stadium in 1923 by hosting the European final for an eighth time.

