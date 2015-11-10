Wenger and Vardy scoop October awards

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been named the Premier League Manager of the Month for October, while in-form Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy scoops the Player of the Month award.

The Gunners won all four of their league games last month, defeating Manchester United, Watford, Everton and Swansea City to move level with Manchester City at the top of the table.

Wenger feels the award is a nice reminder of how well Arsenal have been performing, particularly after their damaging 5-1 Champions League defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich last Wednesday.

"It is always good because it just reminds you that - especially after a defeat like we had on Wednesday night - we have not done too badly in the last month," he said.

"You worry as well about maintaining the run for coming months. That is what we want to do always.

"That [the 3-0 win over United] was the highlight because there are very few matches in your life where it all clicks perfectly in the first 20 minutes and that is one of the games."

Vardy, meanwhile, continued his brilliant goalscoring start to the season in October, netting five times in four matches to help Leicester to within one point of the leaders.

The England striker said: "It is an unbelievable achievement and it just shows how the club is doing as well as me.

"They are putting me into the positions to score the goals, so I am obviously delighted to get the award."