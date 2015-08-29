Wenger: Arsenal 'cautious' in Newcastle win

Arsene Wenger conceded that Arsenal were "a little bit cautious" in Saturday's 1-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United.

The visitors dominated the game at St James' Park and were aided by Aleksandar Mitrovic's 16th-minute dismissal, but still required a Fabricio Coloccini own goal to take the points.

Manager Wenger was happy that his side enjoyed such a strong control of proceedings, but is eager to see more attacking threat in future.

"We were always on top," he told BT Sport. "We were mature and intelligent, but I think we played a little bit cautious.

"They [Newcastle] toughened the game up, from the start they decided to make it very physical.

"We have still [Danny] Welbeck out, [Jack] Wilshere out, no [Mesut] Ozil today – all offensive players.

"We have not fired on all cylinders offensively, our finishing has not been absolutely clinical and we have to focus on that."

Arsenal fans are keen to see more options added to Wenger's forward line, but the Frenchman was non-committal on any potential signings, as he said: "We are out there and working on it, I'm optimistic, not more than before but not less."