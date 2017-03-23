Wenger is Arsenal - Germany hero Podolski backs former boss

Arsenal would lose their identity if Arsene Wenger left because the Frenchman is the club, according to Germany hero Lukas Podolski.

Wenger's 21-year tenure could be drawing to a close amid fierce criticism from fans after six defeats in all competitions since the end of January saw the Gunners humiliated by Bayern Munich in the Champions League and slump to sixth in the Premier League.

But Podolski – who marked his 130th and final Germany appearance with a spectacular winner against England on Wednesday – is one man who would mourn the end of an era at a club where he spent three years between 2012 and 2015, winning the FA Cup once.

"I follow nearly every match – when not live, on social media – and I don't know what's happened," Podolski told Sky Sports regarding Arsenal's decline.

"Arsene Wenger is a good guy and a good coach. He built this club from nothing to now, and it will be interesting what happens in the next months.

"I don't know who the guy is that can replace him. He is Arsenal."

Podolski, now with Galatasaray, moved on to 49 goals for his country with his superb second-half strike against Gareth Southgate's side.