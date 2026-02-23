‘Liverpool must build their future around him’ former Premier League star Frank Lebouef believes the Reds’ future success depends on countryman’s stellar performances

It’s safe to say Liverpool aren’t having the season most football fans expected they would at the beginning of the campaign.

Liverpool were widely tipped for a second-consecutive title after spending more than £440m (an English record) on new players over the summer.

In reality, however, they’ve found themselves desperately fighting for Champions League qualification after a patchy run of form, particularly in the autumn.

With key players starting to look their age, including last season’s hero Mo Salah, 33, many Reds fans are hoping the club can launch into a new era as of next term – and for former Premier League defender Frank Lebouef, fellow Frenchman Hugo Ekitike will be key to the next long-term project.

“Not only Hugo, of course, but he is going to be a part of that,” Lebouef, a World Cup winner with France in 1998, tells FourFourTwo on behalf of BetVictor Online Casino.

Hugo Ekitike has made a good impression during his debut campaign in English football (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I was there for his first game of the season when he scored, and I even got his shirt.”

The £69 million arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt scored on his Premier League debut, against Bournemouth, and has already hit double figures in England’s top flight this term.

“He showed everybody that you don’t always need a lot of time to adapt,” continues Lebeouef. “He hadn’t experienced English football before but had no fear in showing his talents. He’s big, he’s quick and he’s skilful.”

It’s these attributes that makes Lebouef, who played for Chelsea towards the end of his career, sure that Ekitike can lead the Anfield side into their next era.

“Yes, I think Liverpool should be building their future around Hugo,” he continues. “They spent a huge amount of money last summer and they are still in transition.

Arne Slot has found his second season at Anfield much tougher than his first (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It is worth pointing out that they might have an issue when Alexander Isak comes back, because he will want to play through the middle, and Cody Gakpo seems to be the first choice on the left-hand side.

“If it is still Arne Slot in charge next season, he will need to make big choices. Perhaps some of Slot’s biggest stars will need to accept that they may need to have some time on the bench as he rotates his players. But Hugo is certainly one of the main men for the future of Liverpool.”

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Saturday, as they host West Ham United.