'Appalling weekend' sees four Premier League players sent racist abuse on social media

Chelsea'sWesley Fofana was one of the four players targeted over the weekend

Sunderland midfielder Romaine Mundle and Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare have become the latest Premier League players to be sent racist abuse on what has been described as an ‘appalling weekend’ for the game.

The abuse received by Mundle and Arokodare on Sunday came a day after Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri and Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana were sent racist abuse on Instagram after their two sides drew 1-1 at Stamford Bridge.

This has led to anti-discrimination group Kick It Out, plus the four players’ teams all posting statements hitting out at the abusers.

Kick It Out denounce abuse on ‘appalling weekend’

Hannibal Mejbri also receieved abuse following Saturday's match (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We stand in solidarity with Wolves’ Tolu Arokodare and Sunderland’s Romaine Mundle,” Kick It Out posted in a statement condemning the abuse on Sunday evening.

“This has been an appalling weekend after four players called out the racist abuse they’ve received on social media. But the sad fact is, we know it happens regularly.

Sunderland AFC is appalled by the vile online racist abuse directed at Romaine Mundle following today’s Premier League fixture against Fulham.February 22, 2026

“The message from them is loud and clear: action must follow. Players cannot be expected to tolerate this behaviour, and nor should anyone else.”

Arokodare missed a penalty in Wolves’ 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday, subsequently receiving racist abuse from a number of accounts. Sunderland then revealed that Mundle had also been the victim of similar abuse after he came off the bench in the Black Cats’ 3-1 defeat to Fulham.

This came Fofana and Mejbri were both targeted online after Chelsea and Burnley’s 1-1 draw on Saturday.

The Premier League also responded to what they described as ‘abhorrent online abuse’ with statements backing all four players.

“There are serious consequences for anybody found guilty and we will offer the club and player our full support with investigations,” the organisation posted on X.

“Football is for everyone – there is no room for racism.”

Wolves posted a statement condeming the abusers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arokodare had shared a number of screenshots following Sunday’s match and posted his response on his Instagram story: "It's still unbelievable to me that we're playing in a time where people have so much freedom to communicate such racism without any consequences," he posted.

"These individuals should have no place in our game and collectively we have to take action to punish everyone who taints the sport like this, no matter who they are."

Sunderland’s Mundle reportedly deleted his Instagram account on Sunday, with the club adding on social media that “The abhorrent behaviour displayed by multiple individuals is unacceptable and will not be tolerated by the club under any circumstances. These individuals do not represent Sunderland AFC, our values, or our community - and they are not welcome on Wearside."