Chelsea plot £50 million move for impressive Premier League newcomer: report

The goalkeeping position at Chelsea is one - of many - that has been the source of great debate in recent seasons.

Robert Sanchez is the current custodian of the gloves at Stamford Bridge and has made the role his own this season, missing just one Premier League match through injury this term, as the former Brighton stopper looks to put the club's recent upheaval at the position to bed.

Big money flops, including the likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy have come and gone, while the likes of Djordje Petrovic and Filip Jorgensen have failed to make an impact at the club, but Chelsea may be ready to bring in another high-profile stopper this summer.

Chelsea linked with Sunderland ‘keeper

Robert Sanchez joined Chelsea in 2023 (Image credit: Alamy)

Despite Sanchez enjoying a much-improved campaign this season, the club are reportedly set to test the resolve of one of their Premier League rivals in the summer.

According to transfer specialist Alan Nixon, the Blues are interested in Sunderland stopper Robin Roefs, who is enjoying an excellent first season in the Premier League.

Robin Roefs joined the Black Cats in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The newly-promoted Black Cats landed Roefs for a reported £11.5million from NEC Nijmegen in the summer, with the Dutchman an ever-present in the Premier League this term.

His early performances saw him receive his first call-up to the Netherlands senior squad in August and he will be hoping to win a place in Ronald Koeman’s World Cup squad this summer.

This has seen him emerge on Chelsea’s radar, with Nixon’s report claiming that the Blues are in the market for a new number one in the summer and Roefs ticks this box.

Sunderland are said to be open to a sale if their £50 million valuation is met, while the player himself could be open to the move if Liam Rosenior’s side secure Champions League football this season.

The Blues currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, ahead of Manchester United and Liverpool on goal difference.

Filip Jorgensen is also still on the Chelsea books (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roefs signed a five-year contract with Sunderland in the summer, which hands them the advantage in any future negotiations and if the 23-year-old does make the Dutch World Cup squad in the summer, this could also see his value rise.

According to Transfermarkt, Roefs’ current value sits at €18 million and has spiked significantly over the past six months, so Chelsea would have to pay a significant fee to land him, especially given his age and contract situation.

In FourFourTwo’s view, that makes a move somewhat unlikely, especially given that Sanchez has stabilised the goalkeeper position at Stamford Bridge. But one thing Chelsea’s transfer activity has taught us in recent years is to expect the unexpected…