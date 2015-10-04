Wenger: Arsenal not out of Champions League just yet

Arsene Wenger is confident that Arsenal can turn things around in the Champions League after a poor start to their European campaign.

The Premier League side were beaten 2-1 by Dinamo Zagreb on matchday one, before Olympiacos proved to be too strong at the Emirates Stadium last week.

With two matches against Group F leaders Bayern Munich up next, Arsenal face a tough challenge to make it to the knockout stages, yet Wenger has stressed they should not be written off just yet.

"We are still in the Champions League, we are not out of the Champions League," Wenger was quoted as saying by BT.

"Everybody writes us (off), but we are not out."

The 65-year-old recently celebrated 19 years in charge of Arsenal and it has been rumoured that the Frenchman could say farewell to the game in the near future.

However, Wenger has claimed he is finding it hard to set a retirement date and has made it clear that he will not reverse his decision once he leaves football.

"I haven't decided yet on a retirement date, I think it can be more instinctive and impulsive than that," added Wenger.

"I am always scared about setting an exact date. I have heard that so many times, 'next year I will retire' and then they continue or go somewhere else.

"I think one thing is for sure that, when I retire, I will really retire."