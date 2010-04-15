Wenger: Arsenal title bid over

Resilience, determination and superb defending resulted in a 2-1 victory for Spurs and revived their hopes of Champions League soccer next season.

Spurs see off Arsenal

For their part, Arsenal's gallant title bid appears over.

"It's left us too much to do," Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger told reporters.

"We lost a game we could not afford to lose. It showed we are not yet mature enough to win the title because to do that you have to win games like this."

Tottenham's elated manager Harry Redknapp said the result ended three gloomy days at White Hart Lane after Sunday's 2-0 extra-time FA Cup semi-final defeat to Portsmouth at Wembley Stadium.

"We have been in good form with six wins from our last seven league games and we have got a chance now of challenging again.

"It was a real London derby and very competitive and we lifted ourselves up," he said.

Spurs, whose mental fragility against the Big Four, has often been exposed, found inner reserves of strength they badly needed.

A stunning goal on his League debut from 19-year-old Danny Rose, an England Under-21 international signed from Leeds United for 1 million pounds three years ago, set Spurs on their way.

Rose, who had played in League Cup and FA Cup matches this season but not appeared in the League side, was lurking 30 metres from goal.

He volleyed a punched clearance by Arsenal goalkeeper Manuel Almunia straight back at him and into the net to raise the temperature even higher at an already bubbling White Hart Lane.

Watch Rose rocket

A second goal a minute into the second half from Gareth Bale, who slotted home after being played onside by Bacary Sagna put Spurs in command.

LONG PERIODS

Arsenal, dominating the match for long periods with some great but ineffective possession football, wrestled the initiative back from Spurs with 22 minutes to go when Dutchman Robin van Persie replaced Denilson after five months out with ankle ligament damage.

Van Persie made an almost immediate impact, creating chances and driving Arsenal forwards, rather than sideways.

Although Arsenal pulled one back with Nicklas Bendtner scoring after 85 minutes, they were denied a second goal as Spurs goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes pulled off four majestic saves in four minutes.

Three were off Van Persie and one from the returning ex-Tottenham skipper Sol Campbell, who was booed and jeered every time he touched the ball and often when he did not have it either.

"Gomes is the most improved goalkeeper you will find anywhere," Redknapp enthused.

It was not only Gomes's heroics that brought Spurs th