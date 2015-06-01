Wenger: Arsenal won't spend big

Arsene Wenger said Arsenal will not be involved in big-money transfers during the off-season, with the manager vowing to put cohesion ahead of spending in the club's bid for Premier League success.

Arsenal successfully defended their FA Cup crown on Saturday but the Londoners have been tipped to dip into the transfer market after enduring another trophy-less season in the league via a third-placed finish.

Wenger has been linked with moves for Juventus duo Arturo Vidal and Paul Pogba as Arsenal look to close the gap on Premier League champions Chelsea.

And while Wenger is not against big spending, the Frenchman feels his team does not require major investment.

"We would not get involved at that level for financial reasons," said Wenger.

"I feel that we have moved forward and people think always it's about buying but it's as well about cohesion, and cohesion is a very important factor that is a bit underrated usually by people.

"We have to keep that cohesion and maybe add quality. But the quality we have to add is in short numbers. But the other teams - how good will Chelsea be? Who will they buy? I don't know.

"People forget that for years we had to sell our best players and that was a very difficult period. That is the reality.

"Since we are buying again, we are slowly coming back to a more competitive level.

"You speak maybe about stratospheric numbers where we will not be involved.

Wenger added: "Santi Cazorla was voted man of the match in the [FA Cup] final. I think he has not cost £150m.

"[Francis] Coquelin was one of the best players on the pitch. You have to always look at the real quality of people.

"I am not against spending money, I have shown that recently. But I want a good rapport between price and quality. I'm always more focused on quality."