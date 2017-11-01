Wenger backs 'super fit' Wilshere for England recall

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes there is no excuse for leaving a "super fit" Jack Wilshere out of the England squad, as he puts pressure on Gareth Southgate to recall the midfielder.

Wilshere has not played for England in over a year, having been a second half substitute as the Three Lions made a surprise exit at Euro 2016 against Iceland.

The 25-year-old has endured rotten luck with injuries and suffered a broken leg in April, bringing a positive loan spell with Bournemouth to a disappointing end.

Wilshere is yet to start in the Premier League this season for Arsenal, playing 13 minutes from the bench, but he has appeared five times across the EFL Cup and Europa League.

And, despite that lack of first-team football, Wenger is adamant that Wilshere is ready for an England recall, with Southgate set to name his squad for friendlies against Brazil and Germany.

"Yes, I think he's ready, personally," Wenger told reporters at his pre-match news conference ahead of Thursday's Europa League meeting with Red Star Belgrade.

"He was not three weeks ago, but he is today. I have the same problem [in terms of selection], but in every single competition he is ready to play. I urge them [the England coaching staff] to do it [call him up].

"A super fit Jack; I don't know how you leave him out of the England squad.

"I manage him like any other player. He doesn't need special treatment. In the last three weeks, I treat him like any other player."

Wenger has employed a rotation policy in the Europa League this season and he is adamant that it is going to continue on Thursday, meaning Alexis Sanchez, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil can all expect a rest.

When asked if he is tempted to play his stars, the Frenchman unwaveringly responded: "No. I want to stick to that [rotation policy] at the moment.

"We have [Theo] Walcott, [Danny] Welbeck, [Oliver] Giroud. We have competition, they all want competition.

"All are in competitive shape and that should be an advantage for the rest of the season."