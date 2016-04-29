Wenger blames Emirates atmosphere for Arsenal title slump

Arsene Wenger has accused Arsenal fans of costing them the Premier League title and called on them to behave more like their Liverpool counterparts.

The Frenchman blamed Arsenal's faltering form on the sometimes toxic atmosphere inside Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners slipping out of contention amid a run of just three wins in nine league matches.

Supporters have regularly expressed their dissatisfaction towards Wenger and his players this season and are reportedly planning another protest during Saturday's clash with Norwich City.

Wenger believes the Arsenal fans need to stay positive and referenced the unequivocal backing Jurgen Klopp has received since replacing Brendan Rogers at Anfield.

"You speak about Liverpool [and their atmosphere]," he said. "It's a good example to follow.

"Look, I can understand the frustration of our fans, but as well, despite that, we want to support our team. The best chance you can give to the team is to be behind the team.

"They should not question the character of these players because they are exceptional characters. We are disappointed, but we have to fight. We have to stick together

"We lost the championship at home against the lower teams, but we played sometimes at home in a very difficult climate. We have to realise that away from home we are championship winners."

Of the 60 points acquired by Arsenal this season, 30 have come on the road.