Wenger blames Wales as Ramsey faces four weeks on the sidelines

Aaron Ramsey is facing close to a month out of action due to a hamstring injury, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed.

The 24-year-old was withdrawn in the second half of the 2-0 Champions League victory over Bayern Munich on Tuesday and subsequently went for scans on the problem.

Wenger expects the Wales midfielder to be out until after the next international break in the week beginning November 9, and has suggested his involvement for his national team earlier this month has proved costly.

"He had a scan today but he's out. I believe he will be out until after the next international break," Wenger told Arsenal's official website.

"With the [last] international break, the fact that he played against Andorra certainly cost [Gareth] Bale and him as well."

Wenger also confirmed goalkeeper David Ospina is unlikely to be fit to play again before the November internationals due to a shoulder problem, while long-term absentees Danny Welbeck, Jack Wilshere and Tomas Rosicky are still poised to return at the start of next year.