Wenger braced for tough last-16 draw

Despite finishing top of Group A, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is preparing for a difficult draw in the Champions League round of 16.

Spanish forward Lucas Perez scored a hat-trick as Arsenal eased past Basel 4-1 in Switzerland on Tuesday.

The comprehensive win and Paris Saint-Germain's surprise draw against Ludogorets ensured Arsenal topped Group A.

Progressing as group winners could still see Arsenal come up against German title holders Bayern Munich or Bayer Leverkusen, while reigning European champions Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are possible opponents depending on Wednesday's result.

Whatever transpires, Wenger is braced for a tough draw as the Premier League outfit seek to advance beyond the last 16 for the first time since 2009-10.

"I don't even know who we can get," said the Frenchman.

"But we can still have a difficult draw, Anyway, it will be difficult but with less guilt when you finish first.

"You feel you've done the job and can play the second leg at home. So we have achieved that. But the draw is not much different [in terms of the potential opponent], certainly at the moment.

"I cannot complain tonight. I've had bad nights in football and tonight was a good night. Overall we came here wanting to do the job, wanting to play well.

"On top of that we were lucky with the result with Paris Saint-Germain, so it was a positive night."