Wenger confident there is more to come from Arsenal

Arsene Wenger is confident there is more to come from his Arsenal side following their 5-1 battering of West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Wenger's side bounced back from their 2-0 EFL Cup quarter-final home defeat to Southampton in style with a 14-minute Alexis Sanchez hat-trick sealing a thrilling victory for Arsenal at London Stadium.

A run of 13 games without defeat in the Premier League has kept Arsenal in title contention, but Wenger believes his side can be even more destructive despite scoring eight goals in their last two league games.

"We can do better, there is still room for improvement," Wenger said. "Certainly our percentage of chances converted was not the best.

"It is not in line with what we have done since the start of the season. Mainly in the second half.

"Ideally you want to kill teams off earlier. But I must say though that since the start of the season, the quality of our finishing compared to the chances we have created is quite good.

"Certainly much better than last year. We miss only 20 per cent of our chances this year, last year we missed over 100.

"I think recently we had lost a little bit of the quality from our game and we started a little bit to miss the results. A draw here, a draw there. A draw against Paris Saint-Germain was not completely convincing, but against West Ham we found our flow again."

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored Arsenal's fourth goal and the forward earned praise from Wenger with his decisive impact.

"He has made a lot of progress this season," Wenger said. "He plays with a freedom and power.

"When he wins the ball in your half he has that power to get you out. I hope that continues for him."