Wenger denies Arsenal interest in Vucinic

The Emirates Stadium outfit ran out 2-0 winners over Fulham on Saturday thanks to a second-half Santi Cazorla brace to maintain their one-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

But, as Vucinic became the latest name to be linked with a move to Arsenal, Wenger insisted there was nothing in the pipeline.

"We are looking at the potential possibilities for us to get somebody in, but we are not especially interested in Vucinic," he said.

"I would love to announce something that would excite you - and me as well - but I have not the possibility to do it."

And when questioned on rumours the player's agent would be in London this weekend to finalise a move, Wenger joked: "Some people have visual capacities that I don't have."

On the subject of the match, Wenger was quick to pay tribute two-goal Cazorla, who scored twice in the space of five second-half minutes.

"Santi got two good goals and from then on we looked like we would get the points," he added. "These kind of games against teams who fight not to go down are of course very different and it is a question of patience.

"He was out for a long time at the start of the season. He had some injury problems and after that he had an ankle problem. Only recently, since mid-December, he has come back to his level.

"When you play in your opponents' half in the final third, he is one of the players who can create something special, through a pass or through his finishing.

"He's two-footed, and that makes him very dangerous."