Wenger dismisses contract extension reports

Arsene Wenger has dismissed reports that he is set to sign a contract extension at Arsenal.

It had been reported the Frenchman would commit to the club for another two years beyond his existing contract, which expires at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

However, Wenger was firm in his denial of that claim, saying: "It is completely wrong. I don't know where it has come from. You can treat that as an invention."

The 66-year-old, who has been with the Gunners since 1996, has come in for criticism from sections of the Emirates faithful this season as the side has again failed to mount a sustained title bid.

To make matters worse, bitter rivals Tottenham look set to finish above them for the first time since Wenger took over.

Arsenal close the season at home to Aston Villa, while Spurs travel to another Championship-bound club in Newcastle United.

Wenger will be without Danny Welbeck, who picked up a knee injury against Manchester City that will keep him out for up to nine months, ruling the England striker out of the Euros.

"We are all devastated. The whole squad is. We will support him through this," Wenger said, while adding that Jack Wilshere – Welbeck's replacement in the 2-2 Etihad Stadium draw – is ready to start.

Wilshere is hoping to earn a call-up to Roy Hodgson's squad despite having only just returned from a 10-month injury lay-off, but Wenger tipped another of his players to feature in France.

"[Theo Walcott] should go to the Euros," he said. "He has gone through a bad spell but has come back strong."