Wenger expects Liverpool stars to be fit for league clash

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is expecting Liverpool to overcome their injury problems and field a strong line-up in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Liverpool have suffered several injuries in the past weeks, with a number of key figures being ruled out of action.

The likes of Philippe Coutinho, Martin Skrtel, Daniel Sturridge and Dejan Lovren have been struck down by injuries, with uncertainty surrounding Jordan Henderson, Jordon Ibe and Mamadou Sakho.

However, Wenger is certain Liverpool will have some of their stars back after playing an inexperienced side against Exeter City in the FA Cup on Friday, claiming they always seem to find fitness before playing Arsenal.

"Don't worry!" Wenger said. "Arsene is a very good doctor. They always heal when they play against us!

"They had many injures and I think they didn't want more injuries before an important week.

"The team who played [on Friday] is not the team who will play against us."

Arsenal have failed to win at Anfield since 2012, when goals to Santi Cazorla and Lukas Podolski helped them to a 2-0 Premier League triumph.