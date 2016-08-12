Wenger expects Ozil, Sanchez to renew Arsenal deals

Arsene Wenger remains confident Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will sign new Arsenal contracts.

Both players have deals running until June 2018, but the Gunners are keen to keep the duo and have been in talks over renewals for some time.

Wenger is not concerned the agreements are yet to be reached, though, and has suggested Arsenal will look to conclude negotiations after the transfer window closes.

"There is no reason for fans to be concerned," Wenger said at a media conference.

"We are making progress, but it's a long process.

"They still have two years on their contract. The transfer market is maybe more of a priority now. Contract renewals usually take place outside the transfer window.

"But I still think they will agree terms."

As Arsenal continue to focus on recruitment, Wenger is expected to add to his ranks, with a new centre-back his main priority.

However, the Frenchman claimed he will not hesitate to act if a good opportunity arises in another position.

"I cannot say anything about [Shkodran] Mustafi now," he added when questioned about his interest in the Valencia defender.

"Apart from defence, there is no specific position where we want to or need to strengthen. It all depends on the quality we find. If we find someone who gives us superior quality, we will do it.

"We know that the transfer fees in England are very high, because of the influx of money. The clubs don't need the money, so they only sell if the fee is very high. And when we try to sign someone from abroad, the price goes up because we are an English club.

"Good players cost a lot of money. But you can still sign good players for a good price."