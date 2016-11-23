Wenger hails Bellerin re-signing

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was thrilled to see Hector Bellerin re-sign, saying it proved the club's ability to educate.

The Spaniard, 21, signed a long-term contract extension with the Premier League side despite reported interest from elsewhere.

Wenger was delighted the former Barcelona youth player opted to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

"Overall I think it shows the players we have educated here are committed and that's what you want," he said.

"I think when you give chances and you educate young boys, you give them a chance to play in the first team and you want as well them to commit to the club and that's an important quality we have at this club.

"So we are very happy when they commit."

Arsenal are preparing for a Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.