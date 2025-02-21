Arsenal agree deal for first summer signing following ex-player approval: report

Jack Wilshire spent time as a coach at Arsenal following his retirement from playing

Fans and pundits alike were left perplexed by Arsenal's lack of activity during the recent January transfer window after rumoured moves for Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins failed to materialise.

The Gunners, who have been playing catch up to Liverpool in the Premier League title race since the early stages of the season, have endured a number of injury issues this season which continue to affect them to this day which prompted many to believe the squad was in desperate need of bodies to plug the gaps left by injured players.

Bukayo Saka's long-awaited return from a hamstring injury continues to feel a lifetime away, while recurring issues to the frontline have seen Mikel Arteta deploy Mikel Merino up front off the bench in the recent 2-0 win over Leicester, in which he scored both goals.

Mikel Arteta has been managing a thin squad all season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal agree deal for first summer signing

Fortunately, Arteta has been able to rely on two of the most exciting young talents in the country, Ethan Nwaneri, ranked at no.12 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season, and Myles Lewis-Skelly, both of whom have made a seemless transition into senior football in recent months to quickly establish themselves as some of the most impactful players in the squad.

The club have a long-standing tradition of promoting youth, with Cesc Fabregas, Jack Wilshire and Saka all rising through the ranks since the turn of the century to play a key part in Arsenal's success over the years.

Ethan Nwaneri has been a revelation since his move to the senior side (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Gunners now look set to bolster an already fantastic youth squad with the addition of Scotland and St Johnstone wonderkid Callan Hamill, who is now set to join in the summer for a 'six-figure' fee, as confirmed by the Athletic.

The 15-year-old centre-back has impressed scouts with his versatility, capable of playing across the back line, and looks set to feature for Scotland at under-17 level in the coming weeks or months.

The youngster was reportedly subject to intense interest from both Celtic and Rangers last summer before opting to sign a new deal at St Johnstone, although it now appears the dazzling Premier League lights were too bright to turn down.

According to reports in Scotland, former Arsenal midfielder Wilshere was highly impressed with the youngster during his time as Arsenal under-18s manager, a role he has since left to join Norwich City's coaching staff.

Arsenal were successful in their last Premier League game, beating Leicester 2-0 (Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Hamill is likely to initially join up with the under-18 squad before assessing how the club view his long-term progression.

The young side currently sit seventh in the U18 Premier League, and have an exciting FA Youth Cup match against reigning champions Manchester United on the horizon.