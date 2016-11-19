Wenger hails greater mental strength in Old Trafford draw

Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal were not previously capable of producing the kind of comeback which saw them snatch a point from Manchester United on Saturday.

Olivier Giroud came off the bench to head home an 89th-minute equaliser at Old Trafford to extend the Gunners' unbeaten record to 17 games.

Arsenal had wilted on the same ground last season, going down 3-2 to a vastly under-strength United team as their title hopes went up in smoke.

Once again in the fight at the top, Wenger believes his side showed a greater mental steel this time around.

"The result in the end is positive for us because we were 1-0 down with two minutes to go," he told Sky Sports.

"The rest I think it was a bit scrappy game, with two teams who were very well organised to defend well.

"We didn't manage enough to get them out of position, our game was not quick enough in passing and penetration was not there as we can be.

"In the first half we looked like we had good possession but not many chances, we came out of the dressing room second half and I think we suffered for 20 minutes and they deserved to be in front."

He added: "I must say they were [aggressive], they won many challenges. The players feel in the dressing room, yes, we lacked a bit of sharpness today, what it's down to I don't know.

"But at least we had a good mental response to come back to win the point.

"Last year we would have lost this game and this year we didn't so we have improved on that front, hopefully we can move on and kick on again with some wins."