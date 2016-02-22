Wenger hails solidarity of 'MSN'

Arsene Wenger believes the "great solidarity" between Barcelona's star-studded attacking trio makes them even more difficult to stop.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar have a combined 91 goals in all competitions this season alone and are on their way to break the 122 mark set last campaign.

Their incredible goal haul saw Barca claim a historic treble last season, and with an eight-point gap over second place in La Liga and having already qualified for the Copa del Rey final this year, the Spanish giants are on their way to repeating that feat.

However, standing in their way of Champions League glory is Arsenal, and Wenger knows the 'MSN' led Barca are a side on a mission.

"I believe that apart from the individual talent these three have, they have a good understanding and cohesion," Wenger said. "They have a great solidarity.

"I have seen that Messi gave the ball to Suarez because he wanted him to be the best goalscorer.

"When you see someone like Messi, who could score his 300th goal, give the ball to Suarez when he had the opportunity to score goal 300 that means there's really something in there."

Wenger went on to praise Suarez - a player the Frenchman tried to sign in 2013 when the forward was playing at Premier League counterparts Liverpool.

"I believe Suarez gives [camaraderie] to a team," he said.

"He did it at Liverpool, he did it playing with [Edinson] Cavani and [Diego] Forlan and did it well. Suarez is the kind of guy who manages to create that spirit in teams."

Arsenal host Barca in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday.