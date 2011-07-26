Wenger hoping Gervinho proves good value

The Ivorian completed his move to Emirates Stadium from Lille earlier this month for a reported £10 million fee, with other Premier League sides paying far more for less established players.

And Wenger believes the 24-year-old forward could prove to be great value.

“I hope [he’ll be a bargain],” Wenger told Arsenal's official website. “When you see all the fees around you become dizzy.

"We do what we want and we look first at the quality of the player and after if we have the money we spend it. In this case he wanted to join us. He had only one year on his contract so it was a good opportunity for us.”

Gervinho opened his account with the Gunners by scoring two early goals in the North London outfit's 2-1 victory away to Cologne on Saturday, and his new manager believes it will be highly beneficial for him to have hit the ground running.

“If, as a striker, you go six weeks without a goal you raise questions. But now it’s out of the way.

“You could see how quick he is to get behind defenders. He has qualities that are always very interesting for a team like us who have a lot of other players that go behind defenders at the right moments.”

The 27-times capped Ivory Coast interntaional scored 18 goals last term as Lille clinched a historic league and cup double.